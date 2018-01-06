At one end of the strip of elbow-to-elbow neon surrounded by desert, the NHL and Bill Foley, the majority owner of the Golden Knights, took a gamble: Bringing an expansion team to Las Vegas.

And defying the odds, so far it has paid off handsomely.

At the glittering new T-Mobile Arena on Park Avenue and Frank Sinatra Boulevard which seats 17,500 for hockey, Sunday’s game against the Rangers will close the first half of the team’s improbable inaugural season, with the Knights marching in with a 28-10-2 record, second best in the league.

It is a remarkable storyline for professional sports.

Think back to the Golden Knights’ home opener on Oct. 10, when the city was still trying to heal nine days after the mass shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded.

The club honored the victims and first responders in a somber, 20-minute pregame ceremony, and finished with a 5-2 win that seemed to spark a bond between this gathering of newcomers and the city whose last hockey team was the ECHL’s Wranglers.

That was just one hurdle. On the ice, because of injuries, the team went through five goaltenders early in the season and survived.

In fact, when the Knights lost to the Rangers at the Garden, 6-4, on Halloween night, Maxime Lagace, a fourth-string goalie, was making his first NHL start.

Under coach Gerard Gallant, the Knights are among the top six in goals. They have the best home record in the league, and have produced winning streaks of eight games, five twice and a six-game stretch at home. They are disciplined, with the second-lowest number of penalty-minutes per game at 7.3, and don’t settle for ties: They are 8-0-2 in overtime.

“I haven’t seen them much but I have seen five or six of their games,” said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault. “They’ve picked up a lot of players that can score goals. I think everybody is a little bit surprised that an expansion team is doing so well but when you look at that team and how well they’ve been playing, it shouldn’t be a surprise. They deserve to be where they are.”

The groundwork was laid in 2016, when Foley and his investors forked over $500 million to the NHL for the rights, and named long-time Washington Capitals general manager George McPhee to assemble a team with players deemed expendable by other NHL clubs, a team that few thought would be a playoff contender right away.

Now, McPhee, after intricately plotting and dealing like the gang in Ocean’s Eleven, is the leading candidate for general manager of the year. Pundits figured that McPhee would swap players for prospects at the Feb. 26 trade deadline to build for the future; now, that is nowhere near as cut-and-dried.

“The plan going into this year was pretty simple: If we’re in the hunt, we’re going to try and stay in the hunt,” McPhee recently told Sportsnet’s Hockey Central. “If you’re not in the hunt, you do what teams that are not in the hunt do at the trading deadline. We’ll see where we are when we get there. We wanted to be competitive this year. We thought it was really important to the league. We thought it was important to the market — we wanted to give the market a chance. Can we be competitive and see how people respond here? Well it has been pretty darn good here and you don’t ever want to lose that. We’re trying to set a standard.”

Forget that, the Knights already have: The Columbus Blue Jackets won only 28 games in their inaugural 2000-01 season, and didn’t reach the playoffs until their ninth year. The Minnesota Wild won only 25 games in that season, but they made the postseason in their third year.

The contributions are coming from everywhere.

The underappreciated Jonathan Marchessault, who stands 5-9 and played five seasons in the AHL, hit the jackpot. He has 16 goals and 39 points and was rewarded last week with a six-year contract worth $30 million. William Karlsson, 24, a former Blue Jacket, has 21 goals and leads the league in shooting percentage. Marc Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, is 8-2-1 with a 1.80 goals-against-average. And in 14 games, rookie Malcolm Subban, the younger brother of Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban, has 11 wins and a 2.38 GAA.

Veterans James Neal (17 goals) and David Perron (31 points in 32 games) have been clutch. Erik Haula, made available by Minnesota, has 15 goals; rookie Alex Tuch, 21, who played briefly with the Wild, has nine goals and 21 points, three shootout goals and is seventh among rookies in shots. Reilly Smith, 26, who played with three NHL teams, is 11-23-34. On defense, former Capital Nate Schmidt has 17 assists and ex-Bruin Colin Miller has 21 points, ranks in the top 25 among blueliners in points.

“They have a lot of great players,” said Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. “And that’s top to bottom, that’s role players, that’s obviously the goaltending. So I think everyone here will tell you that we thought they were going to be a competitive team. For them to be doing as well as they are and exceeding those expectations, it’s special and it’s great to see.”