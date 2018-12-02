Vic Hadfield, the rugged power forward who played left wing on the famed GAG (Goal-A-Game) line in the late 1960s and early 1970s, admittedly was caught by surprise in February when his linemate and Rangers icon, Rod Gilbert, announced his No. 11 jersey would be raised to the Madison Square Garden rafters this season. On Sunday, before the game against the Winnipeg Jets, Hadfield became the 10th player in team history to have his jersey raised to the ceiling, joining his GAG line pals Gilbert and Jean Ratelle.

“I sincerely hope,’’ Hadfield said in his remarks to the crowd, “that everyone here experiences something, anything in your life that makes you feel like I feel now.’’

Hadfield, 78, was the first Rangers player to score 50 goals in a season, netting two goals in the final game of the 1971-72 season to get to 50. That season, Ratelle and Gilbert each scored at least 43 goals and the Rangers got to the Stanley Cup finals, losing to the Boston Bruins.

Gilbert, who, along with Ratelle and their former coach, Emile Francis, also made remarks at the ceremony, said of the trio, “The three of us were pretty humble about our success, but this recognition means a lot to us, believe me.’’

Francis said the three made the best line in Rangers history. “I’m so proud now, that all three of their names will be together again, up on the roof,’’ he said.

Hadfield joins goaltenders Eddie Giacomin (No. 1) and Mike Richter (No. 35), Mark Messier (who also wore No. 11), Adam Graves and Andy Bathgate (both No. 9), defensemen Brian Leetch (2), Harry Howell (3), and Gilbert (7) and Ratelle (19) on the Garden ceiling. Richter, Messier, Graves and Leetch, of the 1994 Stanley Cup champion team, and Giacomin were present, along with several other former Rangers, including Ron Greschner and Brad Park. Hadfield was presented with several gifts, including a five-day cruise, as the current Rangers team watched the event from the bench, all wearing jerseys with Hadfield’s name and No. 11 on them. They also wore the jerseys for the pregame warmup.