Alain Vigneault had to suspect, as just about everyone else did, that his days as Rangers coach were probably numbered once management decided to throw in the towel on the 2017-18 season and turn its focus toward rebuilding for the future. Because, realistically, as long as management was tearing the roster down anyway, why wouldn’t they get rid of the coach, too, while they were at it?

So Vigneault’s impassioned defense of his resume and record after Saturday’s season-ending 5-0 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia most likely wasn’t about trying to convince GM Jeff Gorton not to fire him, but rather a message to other teams out there that will be interested in hiring Vigneault that, hey, what happened on Broadway this season was not his fault.

Once management announced in early February it would be a seller, rather than a buyer, at the trade deadline, what was there for Vigneault to accomplish? Gorton would go on to trade Nick Holden, Michael Grabner, Rick Nash, J.T. Miller and captain Ryan McDonagh and the Rangers, fielding a lineup of young players called up from the minor leagues, finished last in the division with a 34-39-9 record. Overall, Vigneault’s time with the Rangers produced one Stanley Cup final, another Eastern Conference final, one President’s Trophy and a five-year record of 226-147-37.

“When we got here, you coach what you have, and what we had was a veteran group,’’ Vigneault said. “We had some good veteran players and we put a system in place, and a culture in place, that maximized them . . . And we had a fair amount of success. We weren’t able to get it done [win a Stanley Cup], but we had a fair amount of success.’’

The book on Vigneault is he is a good coach for a veteran team, not so for a team full of younger players. Because the Rangers’ roster next season figures to include quite a few young players, his replacement likely will be a coach management believes will be able to relate to young players. So Hartford Wolf Pack coach Kevin McCambridge, who has coached many of the players who likely will be on the roster next season, should certainly be considered. And other coaches currently working in the minor leagues would fit the bill, too, such as Toronto Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins coach Clark Donatelli.

Keefe, 37, is in his third year with the Marlies, has 147 wins, and has the team at the top of the AHL standings with one week left in the season. Donatelli, a former Rangers draft pick (fifth round, 1984) is a two-time U.S. Olympian who served as captain of the 1992 squad. He’s got 115 wins in two-plus seasons as coach of WSB. With Mike Babcock in place as the Maple Leafs coach and Mike Sullivan in place as the Penguins coach, neither Keefe nor Donatelli seem likely to be in line to move up within their current organizations soon.

Vigneault, who signed a three-year extension in the middle of the 2016-17 season that went into effect this season, leaves with two years left on his contract, at $4 million per. So he’ll be OK. And he’s a good coach with two Stanley Cup finals (the other was with Vancouver) on his resume. He also won a Jack Adams award as NHL Coach of the Year, with Vancouver in 2006-07. He’ll get another job soon enough.

