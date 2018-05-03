The Rangers signed a European free agent for the second straight day, announcing Thursday they’ve come to an agreement with Finnish forward Ville Meskanen.

The 6-1, 190-pound Meskanen, 22, played for Ilves, of the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18, appearing in 48 games. He scored 24 goals, with 20 assists, for 44 points while picking up just four penalty minutes. He was the only player in the league to score 40 or more points with four or fewer penalty minutes.

The signing was announced one day after the Rangers announced they had signed Swedish forward Michael Lindqvist.