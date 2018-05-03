TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers sign Finnish free-agent forward Ville Meskanen

22-year-old scored 24 goals in 48 games in Finnish Elite League.

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton at a news conference

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton at a news conference on April 9. Photo Credit: Colin Stephenson

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers signed a European free agent for the second straight day, announcing Thursday they’ve come to an agreement with Finnish forward Ville Meskanen.

The 6-1, 190-pound Meskanen, 22, played for Ilves, of the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18, appearing in 48 games. He scored 24 goals, with 20 assists, for 44 points while picking up just four penalty minutes. He was the only player in the league to score 40 or more points with four or fewer penalty minutes.

The signing was announced one day after the Rangers announced they had signed Swedish forward Michael Lindqvist.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

