Rangers, restricted free agent Vinni Lettieri agree to one-year deal

Rangers center Vinni Lettieri skates against the Flyers

Rangers center Vinni Lettieri skates against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers locked up a second restricted free agent on Wednesday when they reached agreement on a one-year contract with forward Vinni Lettieri.

Lettieri, 24, is a 5-11, 194-pound right wing who will be entering his third pro season, having split time with the Rangers and their AHL Hartford farm team in each of the first two. He made the parent club last year out of training camp, but struggled to score from a fourth-line role and eventually was sent down. He went up and down all season and ended up playing 27 games with the Rangers, scoring one goal with two assists and 14 penalty minutes. He scored 23 goals with 25 assists in 48 games for Hartford.

On Friday, the Rangers agreed with RFA defenseman Jacob Trouba on a seven-year contract worth $56 million. They have three remaining RFAs: forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Brendan Lemieux and defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers are over the $81.5 million salary cap at the moment, per CapFriendly. They have an arbitration hearing with Buchnevich scheduled for July 29. Whenever that contract is finalized, either by the arbitrator’s decision or by a negotiated settlement, a 48-hour buyout window will open, during which the Rangers can buy out a player or two if they decide they need to do that in order to get under the salary cap.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

