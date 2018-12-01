MONTREAL – When Vinni Lettieri got the news last month that he was being sent down to AHL Hartford, he knew he couldn’t allow himself to feel sorry for himself.

“It’s not really a disappointment or time to sulk,’’ the right wing said after Saturday’s morning skate. “It’s better just to get down there and do your thing. Help them down there, and help yourself, too. I played a lot of minutes down there, so I just kind of do what I could do best and kept working.’’

Lettieri played four games and had three goals and two assists, and when an injury to Vladislav Namestnikov left the Rangers with only 11 healthy forwards, the team recalled Lettieri on Friday.

Lettieri, who made the Rangers out of training camp, played 14 games and did not score a point, and he struggled to make an impression once the season started and he was limited to fourth-line ice time. He got plenty of ice time in Hartford, though, and rebuilt his confidence. Now, can he find a way to use his confidence to help him make an impact in limited ice time with the Rangers?

“I really have no choice,’’ he said. “I’ve got to make sure the way I’m playing in 15, 20 minutes down there is the same as I’m playing in five to 10, to 15 up here.’’

Lettieri was in the lineup in Montreal. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo was the lone healthy scratch.

Rangers change it up on road

Perhaps in an effort to shake things up and change their road fortunes (3-7-2 away from home), the Rangers held a rare morning skate on the road. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk didn’t mind.

“I’ve always found that, kind of, ‘feeling the puck’ in the morning just gives me a little bit more comfort going into the game – you feel like you know what you have that day,’’ Shattenkirk said. “I know everyone’s different with it. I know we’re switching it up a little bit. It might be time to try to switch it up, with what’s been going on with us on the road.’’