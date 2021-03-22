Vitali Kravtsov could be on the ice Tuesday for Rangers

Vitali Kravtsov underwent cardiac screening Monday, as part of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and, assuming everything checked out, the 21-year-old forward is expected to join practice Tuesday, acting Rangers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"Yes, we anticipate that he'll be on the ice [Tuesday] if everything goes well,’’ Knoblauch said.

Kravtsov, the first of three first-round picks by the Rangers in 2018, played this season on loan with his old team, Traktor Chelyabinsk, of the KHL. He had 16 goals in 49 regular-season games and had two goals, plus two assists, in Traktor’s five-game, first-round playoff loss to Salavat Yulaev.

He came to New York on March 14, and had been serving his mandatory quarantine before getting tested Monday. He’ll need a few practices before he would be ready to play in a game, and the Rangers have practice Tuesday and Wednesday before playing the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday. They then practice Friday before playing back-to-back day games Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia and Washington. It seems most likely that Kravtsov would make his debut on the weekend in one of those games.

Knoblauch coached Kravtsov last season in Hartford. The young Russian pouted when he failed to make the Rangers out of training camp and left Hartford to go back to Russia. But things didn’t go well there, either, and he returned to Hartford and finished the season. Knoblauch said he was a model citizen the second time around in Hartford.

"Definitely, there was some disappointment at the beginning of the year,’’ Knoblauch said. "He had his heart set on being with the Rangers, and that wasn't to be. But when he rejoined us in December, he was great. He did everything we asked him to do — played hard, he was blocking shots. I anticipate, with him being here, he's going to make the team better.’’

Howden out

Forward Brett Howden did not take part in the morning skate and was unavailable for the game. Julien Gauthier was set to replace him in the lineup . . . Keith Kinkaid got his second straight start in goal. Igor Shesterkin (groin) skated and is "very, very close’’ to returning, Knoblauch said.