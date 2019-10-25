Vitali Kravtsov, the first of three first-round picks by the Rangers in 2018, is leaving their Hartford farm team and returning to the KHL, a person with knowledge of the arrangement confirmed. The news was first reported by the New York Post.

Kravtsov, 19, is signing a one-year contract with his old team in Russia, Traktor Chelyabinsk, and the Rangers have the right to recall him at any time should they choose. The native of Vladivostok, Russia, failed to make the Rangers out of training camp and was assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Hartford. He was scratched for the second game of the season there, reportedly because he was upset with his assignment to the minor leagues. But overall he has played five of the Wolf Pack's six games. He has no goals and one assist and just two shots on goal.

The Rangers are OK with Kravtsov, if he is unhappy in Hartford, going back to Russia for a year. He did have a European assignment clause in the entry level contract he signed with the Rangers this summer that allows him the option to return to his old club. The Rangers will re-assess him at the end of his season there.

Reports that Kravtsov was considering a return to Russia first surfaced last week and gained traction when Kravtsov posted a photo of himself with some of his Traktor teammates on social media. He scored eight goals and had 13 assists (21 points) in 50 games last season for Traktor, and four goals and three assists in 35 games (but six goals and five assists in 16 playoff games) the season before.

The 6-3, 189-pound Kravtsov was the ninth pick overall in the 2018 draft, after earning Rookie of the Year honors in the KHL that season. He signed with the Rangers this summer and spent the summer in the U.S. working out, improving his English and getting ready to make the Rangers in training camp. But the Rangers opted not to keep him on their final roster, sending him to Hartford to learn, get more seasoning and to adapt to the North American game at the AHL level.