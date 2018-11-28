GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Kevin Hayes chipped the puck ahead to Filip Chytil and the two-on-one unfolded with precision against Ottawa Monday night at the Garden: Chytil to Chris Kreider for the deciding third goal.

These three emerged as the Rangers’ most dangerous line after Chytil joined as the right wing six games ago.

But there’s one thing about that now.

“We’re actually not a line anymore,” Hayes said after practice Wednesday at the MSG Training Center.

Vladislav Namestnikov got the worst of a collision with Thomas Chabot late in the Rangers’ 4-2 win and is in concussion protocol. The forward is unavailable for their two-game trip — the rematch at Ottawa Thursday night and the game at Montreal Saturday night.

So the top two lines in practice for the surprising third-place team in the Metropolitan Division had Kreider on the left of Mika Zibanejad with Ryan Strome on the right and Hayes centering for Jimmy Vesey and Chytil.

“When you lose one guy, there’s a domino effect,” coach David Quinn said. “I was thinking about tinkering a little bit, but more so the injury really snowballed that decision.”

Mats Zuccarello’s groin injury sidelined him for two straight games and eight of the last 10. Quinn said the wing wasn’t going on the trip.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quinn said there would be a discussion about a possible call-up from Hartford. He also said using seven defensemen against the Senators is a possibility. Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch on defense Monday.

“I don’t love it, but it is on the table,” Quinn said. “I want to get Freddy back in. He didn’t deserve to come out.”

Namestnikov had been playing on the left side of Zibanejad with Jesper Fast on the right. But Kreider is no stranger to being on Zibanejad’s left.

“If you looked at practice, then I think you would say [the chemistry] is pretty good and back to normal,” Zibanejad said. “I like playing with Chris. It’s going to be fun now with Strome as well on the other side of that line.”

Kreider has scored a team-high 13 goals in the Rangers’ 13-10-2 start. His career high is 28. He has 14 points in the last 14 games, including nine goals.

“He’s playing a powerful game,” said Hayes, who has also contributed 14 points in the last 14 games. “He’s a big, powerful kid and he’s skating and shooting, and he’s getting to the net.”

But now Hayes is set to work with Chytil and Vesey, up from the third line.

“Everyone on this team is a good player,” Hayes said. “It’s easy to play with guys. Everyone brings different aspects to their game. Hopefully, we can build some chemistry starting [Thursday].”