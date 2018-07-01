While John Tavares shook up the NHL and the other dominoes fell around him, the Rangers spent the first day of free agency re-signing their own restricted free agent forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year, reported $8-million contract and signing restricted free agent defenseman Fredrik Claesson from the Senators to a one-year deal worth a reported $700,000.

Namestnikov, 25, was originally acquired by the Rangers in the trade deadline deal that sent captain Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Lightning and brought back junior prospects Brett Howden and Libor Hajek and a first-round pick, which the Rangers used to select Swedish defenseman Nils Lundkvist at last weekend’s NHL Draft.

Namestnikov played 81 games, combined, with the Lightning and the Rangers, and scored a career-high 22 goals and a career-high 48 points. He scored a goal in his first game with the Rangers after the trade, but finished with just two goals and two assists in 19 games and was hardly dynamic. Earlier in the day, there was speculation on Twitter that Namestnikov was considering playing in the KHL this season, but the player’s agent, Dan Milstein, later tweeted that was false and Namestnikov was working with the Rangers on a two-year contract extension. Milstein later tweeted his congratulations on Namestnikov after the signing was announced.

Namestnikov played center for most of the time he spent with the Rangers last season. With Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, restricted free agent Ryan Spooner and 2017 first-round picks Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil, the team will have many centers on the roster if they all make it to training camp.

Claesson, also 25, played 64 games for Ottawa in 2016-17, scoring one goal with six assists. He has four goals and 16 assists in 113 career games for Ottawa over parts of three seasons. He is a stay-at-home type player, a lefthanded shot, who stands 6-feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He originally was a fifth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2011 draft, from Sweden. He was part of the Swedish team that won the gold medal at the 2012 World Junior Championships.