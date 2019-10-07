The Rangers traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Ottawa Senators Monday night, dealing him for a fourth-round pick in 2021 and defenseman Nick Ebert, who had been playing for Ottawa’s Belleville, Ontario, farm team.

Namestnikov was part of the return the Rangers got from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the deadline-day deal in February 2018, when they sent captain Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Lightning, along with prospects Brett Howden and Libor Hajek, and a 2018 first-round pick, which the Rangers used to take Swedish defenseman Nils Lundkvist. But Namestnikov never seemed to find a niche with the Rangers, and he went from centering the first line in Tampa, a team on the short list of contenders to win the Stanley Cup, to playing all over the lineup for the rebuilding Rangers.

In 99 games with the Rangers over parts of three seasons, the 26-year-old Russian had 13 goals and 22 assists. He did not score in two games this season, and late in Saturday’s game at Ottawa, he was dropped from the third line to the fourth line.

Trading him frees up some space under the salary cap for the cap-strapped Rangers. According to reports, the Rangers will retain $750,000 of Namestnikov’s $4 million salary. The other bonus in moving him out opens a roster spot, which may allow the Rangers to recall one of their young forwards, possibly 20-year-old Filip Chytil or 19-year-old Vitali Kravtsov, from AHL Hartford.

Ebert, 25, is a Livingston, New Jersey, native, who was the final pick of the 2012 draft, for the Los Angeles Kings. He spent two seasons playing in the KHL in Russia and the SHL in Sweden. Before that he played three seasons in the AHL, and this season he had played one game in the AHL for Belleville.