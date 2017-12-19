Who starts in net for Rangers tonight?

The first of three games in five nights before the Christmas break for the Rangers begins this evening at Madison Square Garden against the Anaheim Ducks.

After missing nine games with concussion symptoms, center Mika Zibanejad is expected back on the No. 1 line and first power play unit, but the question for the Blueshirts (18-12-3, 39 points) is not only how well he performs, but who will start in goal?

Is it Henrik Lundqvist, who played both games in the weekend back-to-back, or Ondrej Pavelec, who has made just five starts? Coach Alain Vigneault’s pre-game briefing is at 5 p.m. It’s assumed that Lundqvist, who has made 28 starts in 33 games, will be between the pipes against the Devils, a Metropolitan Division rival, in Newark on Thursday. It’s anybody’s guess on the netminder against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Here’s the projected lineup based on Monday’s practice:

Forwards

Chris Kreider-Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash – J.T. Miller-Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-Jesper Fast

Paul Carey-David Desharnais-Jimmy Vesey

Defense

Ryan McDonagh–Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal- Brendan Smith

Scratches: Steven Kampfer, Boo Nieves

***

The Ducks (14-12-8, 36 points), who were defeated by the Devils on Monday, are expected to have John Gibson (10-10-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .921 save percentage) in the net.