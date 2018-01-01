TODAY'S PAPER
Winter Classic 2018: Rangers vs. Sabres

The Rangers face the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic on Monday at Citi Field.

A hockey rink is set up on the
Photo Credit: AP/Vin A. Cherwoo

A hockey rink is set up on the infield at Citi Field in New York on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The Buffalo Sabres play the New York Rangers on Monday in the NHL's New Year's Day game.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: A fan
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Abbie Parr

A New York Rangers fan takes in the scenery prior to the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: Fans of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Abbie Parr

Fans of the New York Rangers take in the scenery prior to the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: A general
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Abbie Parr

A general view of Citi Field prior to the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: A young
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Abbie Parr

A young New York Rangers fan arrives at the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Matt Gagas takes a selfie with Jennifer DeVito
Photo Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Matt Gagas takes a selfie with Jennifer DeVito before the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers in the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at CitiField in New York on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. 

