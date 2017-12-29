Tickets to Monday’s NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field are far from inexpensive on the resale market, but they are less expensive than most previous games in the series.

TicketIQ, which monitors a number of secondary market sites, said that as of Friday afternoon the average asking price for the Rangers-Sabres game was $369, with a low of $159.

The $369 average was the second lowest of the seven Classics TicketIQ has tracked, with the only one lower being the 2014 game at 100,000-plus seat Michigan Stadium between the Maple Leafs and Red Wings.

Last year’s game between the Blackhawks and Blues in St. Louis had an average asking price of $631.

The Rangers’ only previous appearance in the Winter Classic, in Philadelphia, had an average asking price of $504, with a low of $284.

Their Stadium Series games at Yankee Stadium in late January of 2014 against the Devils and Islanders averaged $243 and $206, respectively.