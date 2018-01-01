TODAY'S PAPER
J.T. Miller’s overtime goal gives Rangers Winter Classic win

41,000 at Citi Field watch the Rangers beat the Sabres, 3-2, in the outdoor chill.

Rangers' J.T. Miller celebrates with right wing Mats

Rangers' J.T. Miller celebrates with right wing Mats Zuccarello against the Sabres in overtime of the Winter Classic at CitiField on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
J.T. Miller scored at 2:43 of overtime as the Rangers edged the Sabres, 3-2, at Citi Field on Monday in the NHL’s 10th annual Winter Classic.

With 2:45 left in overtime, Sabres center Jacob Josefson went off for tripping, and 15 seconds later, due to the wind and ice conditions, the teams changed sides. Miller knocked in a rebound of Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot seconds later for the four-on-three power-play goal. It was Miller’s eighth goal of the season.

Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen zipped a shot from the right point past Henrik Lundqvist’s glove at 27 seconds of the third as the Sabres rebounded from an early 2-0 deficit in the first period.

About 41,000 fans braved steady winds blowing from leftfield to right at the home of the Mets, making the announced 20-degree New Year’s Day afternoon feel even icier as regulation ended with the Rangers firing 38 shots at Robin Lehner and the Sabres 32 at Lundqvist.

The Blueshirts took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals from Paul Carey at 4:09 and Michael Grabner at 8:20. Carey’s was set up by right wing Jesper Fast, who made an unexpected return from a quad strain. Grabner’s 18th goal of the season came after a feed by Kevin Hayes.

With Nick Holden in the penalty box, Sam Reinhart scored on a power play at 56 seconds of the second period to trim the lead to 2-1, on assists from Ristolainen and Jack Eichel.

The goal seemed to spark the Sabres, who killed Zach Bogosian’s second penalty and came close to tying the score. Miller was serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice at 8:44, and Evander Kane’s deflection of Marco Scandella’s shot went off the crossbar behind Lundqvist but not over the goal line.

Ryan McDonagh’s tripping minor was the Rangers’ fifth penalty with 6:03 left in the period. With 49 seconds left, Lehner gloved a close-in shot from Grabner to keep the Sabres within a goal. After 40 minutes, the Rangers, who at one point led 13-4 in shots, had 26 and the Sabres 24.

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

