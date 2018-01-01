J.T. Miller’s overtime goal gives Rangers Winter Classic win
41,000 at Citi Field watch the Rangers beat the Sabres, 3-2, in the outdoor chill.
J.T. Miller scored at 2:43 of overtime as the Rangers edged the Sabres, 3-2, at Citi Field on Monday in the NHL’s 10th annual Winter Classic.
With 2:45 left in overtime, Sabres center Jacob Josefson went off for tripping, and 15 seconds later, due to the wind and ice conditions, the teams changed sides. Miller knocked in a rebound of Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot seconds later for the four-on-three power-play goal. It was Miller’s eighth goal of the season.
Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen zipped a shot from the right point past Henrik Lundqvist’s glove at 27 seconds of the third as the Sabres rebounded from an early 2-0 deficit in the first period.
About 41,000 fans braved steady winds blowing from leftfield to right at the home of the Mets, making the announced 20-degree New Year’s Day afternoon feel even icier as regulation ended with the Rangers firing 38 shots at Robin Lehner and the Sabres 32 at Lundqvist.
The Blueshirts took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals from Paul Carey at 4:09 and Michael Grabner at 8:20. Carey’s was set up by right wing Jesper Fast, who made an unexpected return from a quad strain. Grabner’s 18th goal of the season came after a feed by Kevin Hayes.
With Nick Holden in the penalty box, Sam Reinhart scored on a power play at 56 seconds of the second period to trim the lead to 2-1, on assists from Ristolainen and Jack Eichel.
The goal seemed to spark the Sabres, who killed Zach Bogosian’s second penalty and came close to tying the score. Miller was serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice at 8:44, and Evander Kane’s deflection of Marco Scandella’s shot went off the crossbar behind Lundqvist but not over the goal line.
Ryan McDonagh’s tripping minor was the Rangers’ fifth penalty with 6:03 left in the period. With 49 seconds left, Lehner gloved a close-in shot from Grabner to keep the Sabres within a goal. After 40 minutes, the Rangers, who at one point led 13-4 in shots, had 26 and the Sabres 24.