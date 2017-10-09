Tickets for the Winter Classic at Citi Field between the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 1 go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m via Ticketmaster, according to the NHL.
Some tickets have already been made available through a pre-sale for Rangers and Mets season-ticket holders.
It is the first time Citi Field will host the NHL’s outdoor winter showcase event.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.