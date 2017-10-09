Tickets for the Winter Classic at Citi Field between the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 1 go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m via Ticketmaster, according to the NHL.

Some tickets have already been made available through a pre-sale for Rangers and Mets season-ticket holders.

It is the first time Citi Field will host the NHL’s outdoor winter showcase event.