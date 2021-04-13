After winning the NCAA championship on Saturday, defenseman Zac Jones, the Rangers’ third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed an entry-level contract with the club and drove down from Amherst, Massachusetts, in time to be able to skate at the team’s Tarrytown practice facility Tuesday morning.

He was not in the lineup for Tuesday’s game in New Jersey against the Devils.

Jones, 20, made the All-Tournament team after UMass defeated St. Cloud State, 5-0, to win the title. He didn’t score in the final, but he had nine goals and 15 assists in 29 games. A 5-11, 185-pound, lefthanded shot, Jones, the No. 68 overall pick in 2019, was second among NCAA defensemen in goals and third in points. In two seasons at UMass, he totaled 12 goals and 35 assists (47 points) in 61 games.

"This is a guy we've thought an awful lot of [since] the minute we drafted him,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said Tuesday morning. "He certainly went on to have a great college career, and we'll see how it goes while he's here. It's day by day. We’ll see how he adapts, how he adjusts. I know there's not a lot of practice time, so it's going to be hard to evaluate him, in a lot of ways, at the pro level. But we're going to do the best we can, and if we feel that he gives us indication he can help us, he'll play.’’

Blue lines

Quinn stayed with the same lineup for the fourth straight game, meaning forwards Julien Gauthier and Phillip DiGiuseppe and defenseman Anthony Bitetto were the healthy scratches. Gauthier sat out his fifth straight game, DiGiuseppe his fourth and Bitetto his second. Igor Shesterkin started his second straight game, and ninth in the past 11, in goal.