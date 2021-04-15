Zac Jones joins Rangers at morning skate, but won't enter lineup just yet

Defenseman Zac Jones, whom the Rangers signed to an entry level contract this week, just days after he won an NCAA championship with UMass, practiced with the full team for the first time at Thursday’s morning skate. But Jones, 20, was not in the lineup against the Devils, and coach David Quinn didn’t know when he will get a chance to put him in.

"It's hard because you don't have all these practices to kind of evaluate him. And you want to put him in a situation where he's going to have success,’’ Quinn said before the game. "Obviously, these games are very meaningful for us. We're in a playoff battle. But you've got a guy (in Jones) who can really skate, he's got a great hockey IQ. Just competes. There's a lot to love about him. That's why we like him in our organization.

"But this is the National Hockey League and you don't just take someone and drop him in the lineup. They've got to earn it and they've got to give you a reason to put him in.’’

The plan for now, Quinn said, is to just keep monitoring Jones in practice when they can, and put him if they need him.

"If it seems to be the right move and he gives us a chance to win hockey games, he'll go in,’’ he said. "We certainly won't hesitate for putting them in there If we think he can help us win.’’

Blue notes

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Artemi Panarin, who was spotted by MSG’s cameras putting a heating pad on his back on the bench in Sunday’s game against the Islanders, and who subsequently did not practice Monday, did not take part in the morning skate. Quinn said it was just "maintenance,’’ and Panarin was penciled into the lineup … There were no lineup changes from Tuesday’s game, meaning Julien Gauthier, Phillip DiGiuseppe, Anthony Bitetto and Jones were the Rangers’ scratches.