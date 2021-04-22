Jacob Trouba’s unavailability because of an upper-body injury opened the door for 20-year-old Zac Jones to make his NHL debut Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman joined the Rangers after helping UMass win the national championship on April 10.

Trouba is officially listed as day-to-day after leaving Tuesday’s 6-1 loss against the Islanders following a big hit by forward Matt Martin. That created an opening on the defense corps for Jones, their third-round pick (No. 68 overall) in the 2019 NHL draft. Jones, a native of Richmond, Virginia, who played on the U.S. World Junior team in 2020, signed with the Rangers three days after UMass beat St. Cloud State, 5-0, to win the title.

He was partnered in his NHL debut with 23-year-old Libor Hajek, who re-entered the lineup after sitting out the last two games in favor of Anthony Bitetto, the Island Park native. With Trouba out, Rangers coach David Quinn kept his top defense pair, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren together and moved veteran Brendan Smith to the second pair with rookie K’Andre Miller.

"It's gonna be a little bit of, see how it goes, with a lot with all the ‘D’ corps that we have tonight,’’ Quinn said before the game. "We'll have Hajek and Jones together to start. We've been going back and forth about what to do, and … what you see to start, may not be what you see, even halfway through the first, or the middle of the second (period).’’

Both Hajek and Jones are lefthanded shots. Jones was set to start on the right side, Quinn said.

Blue notes

With Jones in, the Rangers’ lineup featured four 23-year-olds, two 21-year-olds, two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old… Aside from Hajek and Jones, there were no other changes to the lineup from Tuesday’s game, meaning forwards Julien Gauthier (10 straight) and Phillip DiGiuseppe (nine straight) were the other scratches… The Rangers and Flyers play each other again Friday at the Garden, and then the Buffalo Sabres come in for two games Sunday and Tuesday.