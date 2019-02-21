With Monday’s trade deadline approaching, as teams such as the Ottawa Senators begin holding players out of games in order to protect them from possible injury, many observers expected the Rangers to do the same.

With only three games left before the deadline, why would the Rangers take a chance on an injury to Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes or Adam McQuaid — the three players everyone expects to be traded?

But the Rangers crossed everyone up when they dressed the three players in Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild at the Garden. Maybe they played because of all the scouts in the building, as well as Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving.

The Rangers now have two games left before the deadline — back-to-back afternoon games Saturday at home against the Devils and Sunday in Washington.

After the morning skate, coach David Quinn left some attendees at his news conference dumbfounded when he said he intended to dress Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid. The coach couldn’t say who else would be in the lineup, but he made it clear those three were playing.

“We’re going to put the best lineup we can tonight and march forward,’’ Quinn said. “Until I’m told differently.’’

Little more than an hour after Quinn said that, the Rangers announced they had called up center Lias Andersson from Hartford.

The Rangers had only 22 healthy players available, meaning if Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid were to sit out, someone would have to be called up in order for the Rangers to dress the maximum 18 skaters for the game. So when Andersson was recalled, that led to plenty of speculation that the Rangers had changed their minds and decided to leave the trio out of the lineup.

But when the Rangers took the ice for warmups, all three players were on the ice, and when the puck dropped to start the game, McQuaid and Zuccarello were in the starting lineup. McQuaid, though, didn’t make it out of the first period.

The 6-4, 210-pound McQuaid was given a tripping penalty at 13:12 and the Wild scored on it, with Jared Spurgeon jamming in a loose puck before Henrik Lundqvist (31 saves) could cover it up after saving a shot from Minnesota’s Eric Staal.

McQuaid skated to the bench after he left the penalty box, but at the next TV timeout, he left and went to the locker room. Early in the second period, the Rangers announced he would not be returning to the game for “precautionary’’ reasons.

The Wild scored again at 15:53, but the Rangers challenged the play, claiming offside, and were successful. So when Pavel Buchnevich scored on the power play at 5:06 of the second period, the score was tied at 1-1.

Minnesota regained the lead at 8:41 when Mikael Granlund lifted a rebound over Lundqvist for his 15th goal. Zach Parise scored off a turnover to make it 3-1 at 11:03 of the third after Brady Skjei was tripped but no call was made.

The Rangers failed to score on a four-minute power play after Jimmy Vesey was cut by a high stick from Ryan Donato at 12:27 of the third.

Notes & quotes: D Neal Pionk returned after sitting out Tuesday’s game in Carolina after taking a stick to the eye by Sidney Crosby on Sunday in Pittsburgh. D Brendan Smith, D Freddie Claesson and F Boo Nieves were the three healthy scratches . . . Injured F Brett Howden skated with the team for the first time since he was hurt in the first game after the All-Star break. He wore a no-contact jersey.