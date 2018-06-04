TODAY'S PAPER
Stanley Cup Final: Capitals rout Golden Knights for 3-1 series lead

Game 5 is Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal

Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights with Alex Ovechkin, left, and Nicklas Backstrom, right, during the second period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Washington.

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are one win away from the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after a 6-2 blowout of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday night gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will get their first chance to hoist the Cup in Game 5 on Thursday night in Las Vegas. No team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1942 has blown a 3-1 lead in the Cup Final.

Evgeny Kuznetsov dished out four assists, T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly, John Carlson, Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly scored and Braden Holtby stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

The desperate Golden Knights outchanced the Capitals by a wide margin but fell apart after James Neal clanked a shot off the post instead of hitting a wide-open net early in the first period. The expansion team’s Cinderella run is in danger of coming to a quick end.

Marc-Andre Fleury allowed six goals on 23 shots, and by the time Neal and Reilly Smith scored in the third period, it was too late.

