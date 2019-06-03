TODAY'S PAPER
Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Bruins vs. Blues

The St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Burins lead the series, 2-1.

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) passes the
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) passes the puck away from St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis.

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Marcus Johansson #90 after scoring a first period goal at 13:14 against the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his first period goal at 15:30 with Brayden Schenn #10 and Carl Gunnarsson #4 during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his first period goal at 15:30 against the Boston Bruins in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues and Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins battle for the puckin Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins scores
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins scores a first period goal at 13:14 past Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues looks on against the Boston Bruins prior to the start of the game in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues shoots the puck past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins at 15:30 for a first period goal in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins battles
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins battles for the puck against David Perron #57 and Zach Sanford #12 of the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, leaves
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, leaves the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and St.
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, kneels
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, kneels on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis.

