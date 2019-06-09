Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Blues vs. Bruins

TODAY'S PAPER
See photos from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.  

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, celebrates with Patrice Bergeron (37) and David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, after teammate Brad Marchand scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9)
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais and Boston Bruins center Danton Heinen fight for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20), of Sweden,
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom, of Sweden, falls as he chases the puck with St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) passes
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand passes the puck past St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) reaches
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand reaches for a rebound in front of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly battle for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem as St.
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington istens before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem before the
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues fans John Deifer, right, and
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

St. Louis Blues fans John Deifer, right, and Tom McKenna arrive at the Enterprise Center for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

Beckham O'Brien wears a St. Louis Blues helmet
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Beckham O'Brien wears a St. Louis Blues helmet and jersey as he waits with his father, Dan O'Brien, outside the Enterprise Center before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues banners line the street near
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

St. Louis Blues banners line the street near the Gateway Arch before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues fans arrive in Enterprise Center
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Blues fans arrive in Enterprise Center for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues fan Kyle Taylor carries an
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

St. Louis Blues fan Kyle Taylor carries an inflatable Stanley Cup as he arrives with his brother, Ryan Taylor, for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. 

St. Louis Blues fan Mary Mariauty arrives at
Photo Credit: AP/Scott Kane

St. Louis Blues fan Mary Mariauty arrives at the Enterprise Center for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

