Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Blues vs. Bruins

See photos from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, celebrates with Patrice Bergeron (37) and David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, after teammate Brad Marchand scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais and Boston Bruins center Danton Heinen fight for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom, of Sweden, falls as he chases the puck with St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand passes the puck past St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand reaches for a rebound in front of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly battle for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington istens before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues fans John Deifer, right, and Tom McKenna arrive at the Enterprise Center for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Beckham O'Brien wears a St. Louis Blues helmet and jersey as he waits with his father, Dan O'Brien, outside the Enterprise Center before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues banners line the street near the Gateway Arch before the start of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues fans arrive in Enterprise Center for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues fan Kyle Taylor carries an inflatable Stanley Cup as he arrives with his brother, Ryan Taylor, for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis.