Stanley Cup Final 2018 TV schedule

The Golden Knights' James Neal (18), Deryk Engelland

The Golden Knights' James Neal (18), Deryk Engelland (5), goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and the rest of the team celebrate after defeating the Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals in Winnipeg on Sunday. Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP / Trevor Hagan

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Below is the schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals.

The Lightning and Capitals play a deciding Game 7 on Wednesday. If the Lightning win, the Stanley Cup Final will start in Tampa Bay; if the Capitals win, it will start in Las Vegas.

All games start at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Game 1: Monday, May 28, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBCSN

Game 3: Saturday, June 2, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, June 4, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC

*Game 5: Thursday, June 7, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

*Game 6: Sunday, June 10, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 13, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

*-if necessary

