Below is the schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals.

The Lightning and Capitals play a deciding Game 7 on Wednesday. If the Lightning win, the Stanley Cup Final will start in Tampa Bay; if the Capitals win, it will start in Las Vegas.

All games start at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Game 1: Monday, May 28, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBCSN

Game 3: Saturday, June 2, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, June 4, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC

*Game 5: Thursday, June 7, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

*Game 6: Sunday, June 10, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 13, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC

*-if necessary