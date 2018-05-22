Below is the schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals.
The Lightning and Capitals play a deciding Game 7 on Wednesday. If the Lightning win, the Stanley Cup Final will start in Tampa Bay; if the Capitals win, it will start in Las Vegas.
All games start at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Game 1: Monday, May 28, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC
Game 2: Wednesday, May 30, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBCSN
Game 3: Saturday, June 2, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBCSN
Game 4: Monday, June 4, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC
*Game 5: Thursday, June 7, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC
*Game 6: Sunday, June 10, at Las Vegas or Washington, NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, June 13, at Tampa Bay or Las Vegas, NBC
*-if necessary
