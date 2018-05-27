George McPhee was one season removed from running the Capitals and one season away from constructing the expansion Vegas Golden Knights into potentially the best NHL story of all time when general manager Garth Snow and the Islanders gave him a chance to get back into the league.

And, perhaps, his one season as an Islanders special advisor in 2015-16 helped McPhee in his current role as Vegas GM.

The Golden Knights host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Capitals on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“The big thing was the first day Garth and I met, he completely opened his books and showed me everything he does and the way he does things,” McPhee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in December. “I thought it was a real good move by him to be transparent, to be trustworthy and to open right up.

“I was ready to reciprocate in kind and told him everything I knew about my previous operations,” McPhee added. “I think that kind of dialog was really healthy for his organization and what I brought to this organization.”

As Washington GM from 1997 until he was fired on April 26, 2014, McPhee acquired 13 players who have dressed in this season’s playoffs for the Capitals. Current Capitals GM Brian MacLellan first worked under McPhee and the two grew up together in Guelph, Ontario and were teammates both in junior hockey and in the NHL.

McPhee was hired as the Golden Knights GM on July 13, 2016 and a league source said the Islanders had not considered replacing Snow with McPhee.

Instead, McPhee, aided by the NHL’s generous expansion draft rules as it behooved the league to have the first pro franchise in Las Vegas be competitive immediately, built an instant contender through savvy expansion draft selections and trades with other teams looking to protect assets from being plucked.

“I think this is the greatest story, just as a hockey fan,” Devils GM Ray Shero said. “Nobody envisioned this.

“I’ve known him a long time,” Shero added. “He’s an honest guy. He’s smart. George has got no ego.”

Shero, too, has experience in constructing a expansion team as he was the assistant GM under David Poile for the Nashville Predators in 1998.

Shero said though the expansion draft rules were vastly more restrictive in 1998, the concept was the same.

“There was one word, I think, for Nashville and for Vegas and that’s ‘opportunity,’ ” Shero said. “That was David Poile’s word.”

For the Predators, that meant Barry Trotz, now the Capitals coach, getting his first opportunity to coach an NHL team. Or the equipment manager getting his first job.

For Vegas, two great examples of players taking advantage of opportunities are center William Karlsson, 25, and defenseman Nate Schmidt, 26, both selected in the expansion draft.

Karlsson went from being a third-line center with the Blue Jackets to centering Vegas’ top line and compiling 43 goals and 35 assists, topping his previous career highs by 34 and 16, respectively.

Columbus, seeking to protect other players, sent a first- and second-round pick to Vegas so McPhee would pick Karlsson and take on the final three seasons of David Clarkson’s seven-year, $36.8-million deal.

Meanwhile, McPhee surprised many by not taking goalie Philipp Grubauer from the Capitals — he had already selected No. 1 goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Penguins — and instead took Schmidt, who blossomed into a top-pair defenseman this season.

McPhee, with intimate knowledge of the Islanders, also swung a smart deal with Snow in which Vegas acquired the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in 2019, defense prospect Jake Bischoff and Mikhail Grabovski, who had one season remaining on a four-year, $20-million deal, so Snow could ensure forwards Brock Nelson and Ryan Strome and defensemen Calvin de Haan and Thomas Hickey would not be selected in the expansion draft.

Instead, Vegas took goalie Jean-Francois Berube.