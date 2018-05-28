TODAY'S PAPER
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Golden Knights vs. Capitals

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ice crew chief George Salami poses for a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Ice crew chief George Salami poses for a photo prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American rapper Lil Jon and musician Travis Barker
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

American rapper Lil Jon and musician Travis Barker pose for a photo prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Golden Knights fan poses for a photo
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

A Golden Knights fan poses for a photo outside the arena prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Knights Golden Aces take part in the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

The Knights Golden Aces take part in the March to the Fortress prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Washington Capitals fan poses for a photo
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

A Washington Capitals fan poses for a photo outside the arena prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Washington Capitals fans gather ourside the arena prior
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

Washington Capitals fans gather ourside the arena prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American rapper Lil Jon poses with the Stanley
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

American rapper Lil Jon poses with the Stanley Cup prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans gather outside the arena prior to Game
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Fans gather outside the arena prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A fan holds up a replica Stanley Cup
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

A fan holds up a replica Stanley Cup outside the arena prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

