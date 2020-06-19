The Tampa Bay Lightning have shut down their training facility after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s small group training activities, according to reports.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, and the remaining players and staff participating in the small group training — Phase 2 of the NHL’s return-to-play plan following the league’s March 12 shutdown — are being tested. McKenzie, in a series of tweets, said his understanding is that if the remaining players and staff test negative, the small group training will resume.

The Lightning offices were closed Friday for Juneteenth, the day on which the official end to slavery in the United States is observed.

The Lightning’s test results bring to 13 the number of NHL players who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the league stopped play. In April, five unidentified Ottawa Senators players and three Colorado Avalanche players were announced as having tested positive. Earlier this month, both the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins announced that one of their players had tested positive.

The NHL allowed teams to reopen their practice facilities last week for small group training, in which players could voluntarily use the team facilities to skate, work out and get treatment. According to the league’s regulations, groups were to be no more than six players, and the group of players was to stay together through the duration of the training, in order to minimize the risk of spreading the virus within the team.

Players attending group workouts are not quarantined in any way, and can move around in their home areas according to the local health and safety department rules. Cases of the coronavirus have been spiking lately in Florida.

The NHL has announced it plans to return to play with 24 of its 31 teams, split between two “hub sites’’ when its 2019-20 season resumes. Twelve teams from the Eastern and Western conferences would return to play, with the top four teams in each conference playing round-robin games against each other to determine the order of the top four seeds, while the remaining teams, seeded five through 12, would square off against each other in a best-of-five play-in series to advance to the 16-team playoffs.

The Islanders, the No. 7 seed in the East, would face the No. 10 Florida Panthers; the Rangers, the No. 11 seed, would face the No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes.

The NHL has not chosen the two hub sites yet, only announcing it will choose the sites from among 10 finalists: Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

It has been speculated that Las Vegas will be chosen as one of the two sites, and if that is true, then that is where the Eastern Conference teams would be placed. The second site would likely be a location in the East, where the Western Conference teams would be placed, so no team would have any kind of home-site advantage.

Canada, which has a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country, moved on Friday to waive that requirement for the NHL, thus clearing the way for the three Canadian cities among the finalists — Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver — to be used as a hub site.

Phase 3 of the NHL’s return-to-play-plan — training camps — is set to open July 10. Phase 4 of the plan would be the playing of games. As of now, there is no date for when Phase 4 would begin.