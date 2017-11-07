United States women's hockey vs. Finland

The U.S. women's hockey team beat Finland 8-2 in their first game of the Four Nations Cup. Nov. 7, 2017 in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

United States goaltender Maddie Rooney makes a save during the second period of the Four Nations Cup hockey game against Finland, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

U.S. forward Annie Pankowski slaps the puck away from the boards as Finland's Sara Sakkinen defends during the first period of a Four Nations Cup hockey game in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

U.S. forwards Kelly Pannek and Meghan Duggan chase down a puck along the boards during the first period of a Four Nations Cup hockey game against Finland in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

The U.S. team celebrates a goal by forward Kelly Pannek against Finland during the second period of a Four Nations Cup hockey game in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

U.S. defender Emily Pfalzer, center, is congratulated by forward Annie Pankowski, left, and other teammates after scoring a goal against Finland during the third period of a Four Nations Cup hockey game in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Finland goaltender Meeri Raisanen leaves the ice with teammates following a loss to the United States in a Four Nations Cup hockey game in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.