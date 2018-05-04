Ice Hockey World Championships: USA vs. Canada

Cam Atkinson scored the winner for the United States to prevail over Canada 5-4 after a penalty shootout in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday, May 4, 2018, in Denmark.

Canada's Colton Parayko celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Johnny Gaudreau, front, of the United States celebrates with teammates after the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Will Butcher, left, of the United States and Keith Kinkaid, center, of the United States save against Canada's Connor McDavid, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States and Johnny Gaudreau, left, of the United States make a save against Canada's Joshua Bailey, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Johnny Gaudreau, center, of the United States celebrates with teammates Patrick Kane, right, and Blake Coleman, left, after scoring a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.