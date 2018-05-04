TODAY'S PAPER
Ice Hockey World Championships: USA vs. Canada

By Newsday.com
Cam Atkinson scored the winner for the United States to prevail over Canada 5-4 after a penalty shootout in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday, May 4, 2018, in Denmark.

Canada's Colton Parayko celebrates after scoring his sides
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Canada's Colton Parayko celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Johnny Gaudreau, front, of the United States celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Johnny Gaudreau, front, of the United States celebrates with teammates after the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Will Butcher, left, of the United States and
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Will Butcher, left, of the United States and Keith Kinkaid, center, of the United States save against Canada's Connor McDavid, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States and
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States and Johnny Gaudreau, left, of the United States make a save against Canada's Joshua Bailey, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Johnny Gaudreau, center, of the United States celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Johnny Gaudreau, center, of the United States celebrates with teammates Patrick Kane, right, and Blake Coleman, left, after scoring a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Players of the United States celebrate after the
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Players of the United States celebrate after the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Canada at the Jyske bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Friday, May 4, 2018.

