Ice Hockey World Championships: USA vs. Germany

The USA beat Germany, 3-0, to stay unbeaten at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, May 7, 2018. U.S. captain Patrick Kane broke the deadlock against Germany and assisted on the other two goals in the hard-fought Group B game in Herning.

Germany's Bernhard Ebner, right, challenges for the puck with Patrick Kane, left, of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Anders Lee, right, of the United States fights with Germany's Korbinian Holzer, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Germany's Niklas Treutle fails to make a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Derek Ryan, left, of the United States scores his sides second goal past Germany's Niklas Treutle, center, and Germany's Bjorn Krupp, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Germany's Niklas Treutle makes a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Alex Debrincat, 2nd right, of the United States tries to score past Germany's Niklas Treutle, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.