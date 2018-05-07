TODAY'S PAPER
Ice Hockey World Championships: USA vs. Germany

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The USA beat Germany, 3-0, to stay unbeaten at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, May 7, 2018. U.S. captain Patrick Kane broke the deadlock against Germany and assisted on the other two goals in the hard-fought Group B game in Herning.

Germany's Bernhard Ebner, right, challenges for the puck
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Germany's Bernhard Ebner, right, challenges for the puck with Patrick Kane, left, of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Anders Lee, right, of the United States fights
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Anders Lee, right, of the United States fights with Germany's Korbinian Holzer, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Germany's Niklas Treutle fails to make a save
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Germany's Niklas Treutle fails to make a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Derek Ryan, left, of the United States scores
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Derek Ryan, left, of the United States scores his sides second goal past Germany's Niklas Treutle, center, and Germany's Bjorn Krupp, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Germany's Niklas Treutle makes a save during the
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Germany's Niklas Treutle makes a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Alex Debrincat, 2nd right, of the United States
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Alex Debrincat, 2nd right, of the United States tries to score past Germany's Niklas Treutle, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States makes
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States makes a save against Germany's Markus Eisenschmid, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between United States and Germany at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 7, 2018.

