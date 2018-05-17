Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals to lift the United States to a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Kane claimed the third-period winner to take the outright lead in the scoring table with 19 points, a U.S. record, with eight goals and 11 assists and set up a semifinal against defending champion Sweden or Latvia on Saturday.

"It’s my job to produce,” Kane said. “It’s always nice to contribute offensively.”

The U.S. is looking for its first medal since the bronze in 2015. “We came here to put ourselves in a position to try to win the gold,” Kane said. "We’re on the right path.”

The U.S. took control with a couple of goals in the span of 1:43 midway through the first period in Herning. Kane beat goaltender Pavel Francouz from the right circle before Nick Bonino fed Cam Atkinson in front of the net to stretch the lead with a backhand shot. The Czechs hit back in the second period. Michal Repik reduced the advantage on a slap shot and Martin Necas netted the tying goal on a power play.

Czech Republic's Libor Sulak challenges for the puck with Dylan Larkin of the United States during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Colin White of the United States vies for the puck with Czech Republic's Radko Gudas during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Czech ice hockey fans celebrate during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

US players celebrate after scoring during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

US players celebrate their victory at the end of the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Patrick Kane of the United States skates against Czech Republic during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Patrick Kane (R) of the United States celebrates after scoring the third goal during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Chris Kreider of the United States reacts during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Czech players celebrate after scoring during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Czech Republic's David Pastrnak (L) fights for the puck with Dylan Larkin of the United States during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Czech Republic's Roman Horak misses a goal watched by Keith Kinkaid of the United States during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Keith Kinkaid, goaltender of the United States tends net against David Krejci of Czech Republic during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Dimitrij Jaskins of Czech Republic celebrates a goal against the United States during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Pavel Francouz, goaltender of Czech Republic tends net against the United States during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Czech Republic's Dmitrij Jaskin (L) challenges for the puck with Connor Murphy of the United States during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Czech Republic's Roman Cervenka (R) celebrates after Czechs score during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Johnny Gaudreau of the United States (L) challenges for the puck Czech Republic's Adam Polasek during the quarterfinal match the United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Nick Bonino (L) of the United States and Libor Sulak of Czech Republic battle for the puck during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Patrick Kane of the United States celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final game between United States and Czech Republic at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 17, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.