USA vs. Czech Republic ice hockey world championships

By The Associated Press
Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals to lift the United States to a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Kane claimed the third-period winner to take the outright lead in the scoring table with 19 points, a U.S. record, with eight goals and 11 assists and set up a semifinal against defending champion Sweden or Latvia on Saturday.

"It’s my job to produce,” Kane said. “It’s always nice to contribute offensively.”

The U.S. is looking for its first medal since the bronze in 2015. “We came here to put ourselves in a position to try to win the gold,” Kane said. "We’re on the right path.”

The U.S. took control with a couple of goals in the span of 1:43 midway through the first period in Herning. Kane beat goaltender Pavel Francouz from the right circle before Nick Bonino fed Cam Atkinson in front of the net to stretch the lead with a backhand shot. The Czechs hit back in the second period. Michal Repik reduced the advantage on a slap shot and Martin Necas netted the tying goal on a power play.

Czech Republic's Libor Sulak challenges for the puck
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOE KLAMAR

Czech Republic's Libor Sulak challenges for the puck with Dylan Larkin of the United States during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

Colin White of the United States vies for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOE KLAMAR

Colin White of the United States vies for the puck with Czech Republic's Radko Gudas during the quarterfinal match United States vs Czech Republic of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 17, 2018.

