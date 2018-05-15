Finland handed the United States its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship in a 6-2 thumping on Tuesday. The Finns supplanted the U.S. to top Group B in Herning, and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Swiss clinched a quarterfinal by beating France 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A in Copenhagen.

The Americans’ first defeat in seven games dropped them to second in the group and a quarterfinal against the Czech Republic, the third team in Group A. “It’s not a good feeling losing,” U.S. captain Patrick Kane said. “It could be good for us to make sure we won’t deal with this again and stay positive. We’re a good team, we’ve had a good tournament to this point.”

Sebastian Aho scored a couple of opening-period goals for Finland and added one more into an empty net to finish the scoring to become the championship leader with nine goals and eight assists.

Blake Coleman of the United States (L) crashes with Finland's goalkeeper Harri Sateri during the group B match Finland vs the United States of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 15, 2018.

Finland's Janne Pesonen, center, fails to score past Nick Bonino, right, of the United States and Keith Kinkaid, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Finland and the United States at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Keith Kinkaid, goaltender of the United States reacts during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Markus Nutivaara #77 of Finland fight with Colin White of the United States during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Finland's goalkeeper Harri Sateri (R) deflects a puck from Anders Lee of the United States (C) during the group B match Finland vs the United States of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 15, 2018.

Ville Pokka #2 of Finland and Cam Atkinson #89 of the United States battle for the puck during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Keith Kinkaid, goaltender of the United States tends net against Finland during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Keith Kinkaid of the United States remains kneeling after receiving a goal from Finland during the group B match Finland vs the United States of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 15, 2018.

Janne Pesonen #22 of Finland and Blake Coleman #25 of the United States battle for the puck during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.

Keith Kinkaid of the United States reacts after he received a puck in his mask during the group B match Finland vs the United States of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, on May 15, 2018.

Team members of the United States look dejected after the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B game between Finland and United States at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 15, 2018 in Herning, Denmark.