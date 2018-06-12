Scenes from the Washington Capitals' championship parade in Washington on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The Warriors beat the Vegas Golden Knights to win their first Stanley Cup.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, center, holds up the Stanley Cup during the victory parade route in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, center, holds up the Stanley Cup during the victory parade route on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, center, gives a 'thumbs-up' as he gets set to exit the bus during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Members of the Washington Capitals hockey team ride on a bus during the Stanley Cup victory parade along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP

People use the turnstiles as they exit the National Archives Metro Subway station and head towards the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Restaurateur, chef Jose Andres, center, gestures while celebrating during the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, center, kisses his wife Nastya Ovechkina, right, as they exit the bus during the Stanley Cup victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Robert T. Fennell, right, helps hand out posters to a pair of young fans before the start the Stanley Cup victory parade on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, center, holds up the Stanley Cup during the victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Fans react to seeing members of the Washington Capitals hockey team during the Stanley Cup victory parade route along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Fans cross Pennsylvania Ave., as they head towards the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade route on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Fan celebrate as they watch the NHL hockey team Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, center, holds up the Stanley Cup during the victory parade route on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves while holding his daughter Lyla Oshie during a Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

A fan carries a home-made Stanley Cup made of mostly empty beer cans as people begin to arrive for the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Fans gather on the steps of the National Archives Building as they wait to watch the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

People wait on the platform to use the escalator as they begin to exit the National Archives Metro Subway station and head towards the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), of Germany, points to fans during the Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Officer Aminata Jallow, right, stops to pose for a photo with Delana Shifflett, left, and her son Chase Shifflett, center, along the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade route on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Fans react to seeing members of the Washington Capitals during the Stanley Cup victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

People wait on the platform to use the escalator as they begin to exit the National Archives Metro Subway station and head towards the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74), left, kisses the Stanley Cup held by teammate defenseman Michal Kempny (6), of the Czech Republic, as they wait to take the stage for the Stanley Cup victory celebration in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.