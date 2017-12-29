TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
SportsHockey

World Junior Championships: USA vs. Canada

Team USA defeated Canada, 4-3, in a shootout in a Group A game at the 2018 World Junior Championships on Friday at New Era Field in Buffalo.

Canada forward Boris Katchouk (12) is defended by
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Canada forward Boris Katchouk (12) is defended by United States defenseman Scott Perunovich (15) during the first period of a preliminary round game of the IIHF world junior championship in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Canada goalie Carter Hart (31) saves a shot
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Canada goalie Carter Hart (31) saves a shot off his chest as United States forward Kailer Yamamoto (17) looks for a rebound during the second period of a preliminary round game in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

A general view of the ice before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

A general view of the ice before the game between the United States and Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

Canadian players celebrate their first goal during the
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Canadian players celebrate their first goal during the first period of a preliminary round game of the IIHF world junior championship against the United States in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

United States fans in the stands before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

United States fans in the stands before the game against Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

Canada's Dillon Dube (9) celebrates his goal with
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

Canada's Dillon Dube (9) celebrates his goal with teammates Jordan Kyrou, left, and Sam Steel, right, as United States' Joey Anderson looks on during the first period of a preliminary round IIHF world junior championship hockey game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Canada defender Kale Clague (10), forward Sam Steel
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Canada defender Kale Clague (10), forward Sam Steel (23) and forward Dillon Dube (9) celebrate Canada's second goal during the first period of a preliminary round hockey game of the IIHF world junior championship against the United States in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) makes a save
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) makes a save as, from right to left, Max Jones, of the United States, Canada's Conor Timmins, Robert Thomas and Victor Mete look on during second-period IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary round outdoor hockey game action at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Fans supporting Canada in the second period against
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

Fans supporting Canada in the second period against the United States during the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

United States players celebrate their goal during the
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

United States players celebrate their goal during the second period of a preliminary round game in the IIHF World Junior Championship against Canada in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

United States fans in the stands before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

United States fans in the stands before the game against Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

Canada's Victor Mete (28) and Michael McLeod (20)
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

Canada's Victor Mete (28) and Michael McLeod (20) take down Brady Tkachuk, of United States, during the second period of a preliminary round game in the IIHF world junior championship in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

United States' Will Lockwood (10) plays the puck
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

United States' Will Lockwood (10) plays the puck while Canada's Drake Batherson goes airborne behind him during the first period of a preliminary round IIHF world junior championship hockey game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Kieffer Bellows #23 of United States celebrates after
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

Kieffer Bellows #23 of United States celebrates after scoring a goal on Canada in the second period during the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

Ryan Lindgren #5 of United States with the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

Ryan Lindgren #5 of United States with the puck in the second period against Canada during the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

Fans hold up a sign in the stands
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

Fans hold up a sign in the stands during a heavy snowfall at the IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary round outdoor hockey game between Canada and the United States at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Boris Katchouk #12 of Canada celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Hoffman

Boris Katchouk #12 of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal on Jake Oettinger #30 of United States in the second period during the IIHF World Junior Championship at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2017 in Buffalo.

