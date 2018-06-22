Best Bet: WEGETSDAMUNNYS (7); Best Value: QUEStEQ (2)

FIRST: Beautiful Buzz is speedy, drops and should be tighter in second start since two-month layoff. Reata’s Reward wheels back in a hurry after comfortable win last Sunday; dangerous. Gypsy Janie gets class relief and returns to dirt; more than good enough on “A” game.

SECOND: Questeq should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; primed for breakthrough. Discreet Image is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Glossy was compromised by wide trip in last; must consider.

THIRD: Point to Remember has worked four times since even fourth in last; improvement predicted. Dominant Strategy was a clear-cut second to a tons-the-best winner in debut; be no surprise. Domain made forward move on the numbers in second start; must consider.

FOURTH: Grandpa’s Arianna projects as the main speed in filed that’s light on front-runners. Theaterintheround has trained consistently since determined maiden win on May 10; dangerous. Spring Folly also has worked sharply since solid second in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Carmine’s Honor has fired two bullet works since much-improved fourth in last; more to come. Can’tweallgetalong could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Dab needed last and owns field’s fastest back figures; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Isotope regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; rebounds. Palladian Bridge owns very swift numbers on best efforts but has been sidelined since February; must take the good with the bad. Piedi Bianchi logged fast figures in her juvenile season and is training strongly for first start as a 3-year-old.

SEVENTH: Wegetsdamunnys tallied swift late-pace number when breaking maiden on dirt last time; transfers to turf. Baby Boss forced fast fractions and yielded late last time; front-running danger. Orchid Party didn’t care for sloppy surface last time; 5-furlong bullet in the interim adds to appeal.

EIGHTH: Infinite Wisdom is speedy and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned inner course; wire to wire. Wake Forest has drilled four times since coming up empty in Grade 1 Man o’War last time; improvement expected. Call Provision was fourth in Man o’War and makes peak start of form cycle; big-time player.

NINTH: Binkster is fleet-footed and a half-brother to two grass winners; surface switch is key. Therapist has notched solid numbers in all six starts; logical, short-priced player. Belleville Spring was a strong third in lone grass start; worth long look at long price.

TENTH: Starlite Mission was flat in last but notched fast-figured placing in previous outing; rebounds. Spring Drama has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Dynamite Kitten adds blinkers after even fourth in debut; forward move expected. Chestnut Street is training strongly for second start for Chad Brown; be no surprise.