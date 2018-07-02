Best Bet: ULTIMATE CAUSE (9); Best Value: THROW THE FADE (7)

FIRST: Zerofire was victimized by soft flow in last and should move forward in second start since two-month layoff. Herecomesyourman made sustained run when a game second in last; very dangerous. Fact Check owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

SECOND: Money Purse logged three tight works since facing tougher on turf last time; return to dirt is key. Neon also has trained sharply since exiting same last race as top selection; big-time player. Tiffany’s Vision is riding a forward line on the numbers; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Giuseppe the Great is fresh and packs potent late kick on “A” effort; call based on price in compact field. Timeline bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in last start; easily could take another. Sunny Ridge consistently delivers fast-figured efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: South of France moves to turf after clear-cut placing behind much-the-best winner; timid call in race that’s loaded with newcomers. Global Exchange compiled sneaky-good work slate for debut; very interesting. Andrea’s Pride bested a next-out winner when a solid second in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Alright Alright owns positional speed and is favorably posted outside in bottom-of-the-barrel claimer. Hey Jabber Jaw owns fast numbers but takes troubling price drop after strong second in last; mixed message. Toohottoevenspeak compiled sharp work tab for first start in 48 days; worth long look.

SIXTH: Greek Alphabet is training with a purpose for return from 10-month absence for potent layoff barn. Carom gets Lasix after useful fourth in debut; forward move expected. Identity Politics makes first start for Chad Brown; enough said.

SEVENTH: Throw the Fade was a fast-figured second in last and could offer generous odds in “loaded” maiden field; price is everything. Point to Remember notched eye-catching work slate for first start in seven weeks; first-time Lasix adds to appeal. Payne, another that’s training sharply, logged fast numbers in both starts; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: English Minister gets confident price hike after tough-trip third in last at Laurel; owns a win on Belmont sod. Masked is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Our Independence makes first start for Danny Gargan after hard-charging victory last time; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Ultimate Cause was pace compromised in last on Monmouth grass and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint. Orecchiette was a determined winner in last and hails from white-hot Jonathan Thomas barn; easily could take another. Avery Maeve makes peak start of form cycle after strong third in last; dangerous. Hoponthebusgus owns three wins on Belmont turf but has a history of failing at short odds; must take the good with the bad.