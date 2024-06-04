Steve Matthews' Belmont at Saratoga selections for Sunday, June 9

Best bet: MOMMASGOTTAGUN (4)

Best value: STONEWALL STAR (10)

FIRST: Abaan has won four straight. Rampoldi Plan took Grade 1 race last time. Freddy Flintshire owns a win over the Spa jumps.

SECOND: Lafitte's Fleet owns fast late-pace figures and fired half-mile bullet conclude work tab. Excellent Timing drops and could play out as the speed of the speed. Emerald Forest would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Doc Sullivan logged swift final fraction when winning last; takes another. Antonio of Venice is fresh and working sharply; dangerous. Grand Opening ships in from Maryland after dominant maiden score last out; very interesting.

FOURTH: Mommasgottagun fired 5-furlong bullet since impressive maiden win last time; takes another. Speightful Lily tallied swift final numbers in both starts; big-time player. Cap Ferrat tallied determined score in debut at Gulfstream; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Az U Chase Me makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Wo Hop could improve with switch to sod. Unaudited was speed-prepped in last.

SIXTH: Dr Ardito owns fast figures and returns to NY-bred ranks. Union Fleet arrives from Maryland after winning two of last three; must consider. Sheriff Bianco consistently delivers strong efforts.

SEVENTH: Starts Now is training sharply for first start since last November; class drop seals the deal. Rainingatthebeach exits much-improved placing; dangerous. Sendera is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Bustin Bay has the needed positional speed to overcome outside post. Midtown Lights is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Fingal's Cave is 2-for-2 on Spa loam; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Slapintheface is rested and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Shinsun was a non-stressful sixth in last; worth long look. Laurel Valley could prove very tough on a soft lead.

10TH: Stonewall Star is speedy and from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Silver Skillet, 2-for-2 on Saratoga turf, is training sharply and has the benefit of the rail; very playable. Masterof the Tunes is a front-end threat on "A" game.

11TH: Caldwell Luvs Gold, 2-for-2 on Spa dirt, should move forward with return to favorite footing. La Banquera notched swift internal and final numbers when winning debut at 20-1; bounces at short price today? Landed owns two wins, a second and a third from four starts; obvious contender.

12TH: Spirit of St Louis flies past field on best efforts; ready for takeoff. City Man delivers big efforts with machinelike consistency. Eye Witness is fresh and owns competitive numbers. Disarmed's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a playable price.