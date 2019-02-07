Best Bet: WAY OVER BUDGET (1); Best Value: NTH DEGREE (6)

FIRST: Way Over Budget could secure unchallenged lead in weak opener. Swift Vengeance is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Overheated makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SECOND: Caoimhe projects as the controlling speed on the rail with aggressive ride. Princess Mikayah could be ideally situated in the stalker's seat if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Little Nanny is another that would benefit if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Brazen Prince should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to mile. Mid Day Image owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Spectator Sport debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FOURTH: Ready to Escape is fleet-footed and outworked 76 rivals in half-mile drill on Monday; short price is the drawback. Lem Me Tel Ya could be in the garden spot if top selection falters in the lane. Our Last Buck is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Sander's Empire returns to maiden claiming ranks and should offer juicy ticket in soft field. Ok Honey was a clear-cut second in last; logical, short-priced player. Miss Flambe owns competitive back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Nth Degree is rested and notched most recent win after similar layoff last summer. Letmetakethiscall is speedy, adds blinkers and owns fast final figures; be no surprise. Honey Graeme was a determined winner in most recent; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Ironclad was freshened for 50 days after winning two in a row; picks up where he left off. Outplay is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a lone lead. Scarf It Down made menacing middle move and faded after poor start last time; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Split Time tallied rapid late-pace figure when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Midnight Disguise is training strongly for first start since Memorial Day; more than good enough on "A" game. Bonita Bianca gets favorable cutback to mile; must consider. No Hayne No Gayne demolished $40k claimers by more than seven lengths last out; dangerous in current condition.