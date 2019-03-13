Best Bet: ENJOYITWHILEWECAN (2); Best Value: CHANGE OF VENUE (9)

FIRST: Can'tweallgetalong has worked three times since game placing in last; more to come. American Lincoln drops after being compromised by wide trip in last; dangerous. Sandy Lane is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Enjoyitwhilewecan outworked 142 rivals in half-mile drill last week; set for best. Stay Smart was second to a runaway winner in last; big-time player. Weekend Madness logged three tight works for first dirt start for Christophe Clement; very interesting.

THIRD: Yorkiepoo Princess could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Startwithsilver, one of four uncoupled entrants from Linda Rice barn, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Honor Way, also from Rice stable, is another that would be aided by swift splits.

FOURTH: Eight Minute Ellie makes peak start of form cycle and owns faster back figures. Moscows Got Talent ships in for crafty Ned Allard barn; worth long look. Tequila Sunday was a clear-cut second in last start; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Abby Normal was a much-improved second to a 15-length winner in last; more to give. Miss Flambe owns speed, is rested and drops; dangerous. Heartbustingirl busted bankrolls when failing to get job done when 40 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash on Saturday?

SIXTH: All Clear has drilled three times for return from much-needed six-week freshener; ready to deliver "A" effort. Support Our Cause tallied solid final fraction when a determined maiden winner in last; very playable. Rockin Jo exits hard-fought placing in last; regresses on Saturday?

SEVENTH: Oh K Funnybone wheels back in a hurry after strong second just 15 days ago; sharp current condition is the key. Trance gets class relief and owns field's fastest figures on best efforts; paltry price is the problem. Chicken Valley Rd is speedy and should offer generous price; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Rally Cap logged improved internal and final numbers when a clear-cut second at this level in last; more in the tank. Trip Ups was a top-figured maiden winner in the slop last time; same effort on dry land? The Big Lebanese fired swift half-mile work since getting first win last out; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Change of Venue tallied career-best late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; price potential in wide-open nightcap. La Marquina Gris makes peak start of form cycle and could offer generous odds; worth long look. Split Verdict was a fast-figured winner at the Big A last spring but shows light work tab for first start in 252 days; mixed message. D'ambrosio compiled tight training slate for first start in seven weeks; must be factored into the mix.