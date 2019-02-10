Best bet: BEE'SNBEE'S (3)

Best value: LOVERBOY LOU (6)

FIRST: Tiz Morning tallied solid final fraction when a tough-trip second in last; more to give. Rucksack is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Zealous owns four seconds and two thirds from nine starts; minor award again?

SECOND: Blue Skies Forever gets class relief and returns to suitably longer trip; call based on price. There He Goes has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Run for Boston makes third start of form cycle; could easily take this on best effort.

THIRD: Bee'snbee's tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant maiden winner in last; pairs up. Dirty Bird is speedy and drops; big-time, front-end threat. Ma Meatloaf has drilled two times since game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: It's a Shaw Thing gets Lasix and projects as the speed of the speed in first start since September. Big Brown Cat also is quick from gate but could be relegated to "chaser" in this pace dynamic. Bizness Beauty makes quick return (six days) and could be in the garden spot if top pair duel on the lead.

FIFTH: Astrology Hill is fast from the starting blocks and fired half-mile bullet for first outing since November; primed and ready. Simona consistently fires strong efforts; logical, short-priced player. Diamond Jen Brady has failed as the favorite in last two starts; proceed with caution at short ticket.

SIXTH: Loverboy Lou outworked 104 rivals in half-mile drill Feb. 3 after much-improved third in last start; more to come. Wisecrack is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer generous odds; worth long look. Thenorthremembers is training strongly for first start for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Crimson Frost notched improved internal numbers in Ladies Handicap last time; return to claiming ranks seals the deal. Unbridledadventure also drops back into selling ranks and packs potent kick on "A" game; dangerous. Jump Ruler is fleet-footed and owns fast figures on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Dancingwthdaffodls exits hard-charging maiden score in last; keeps on giving in weak N2L claimer. Missbigtimes, another last-race maiden winner, could prove tough if able to get early jump. Ouro Verde almost always fires but almost always fails to get the job done (seven seconds and six thirds from 18 starts); minor spoils again? Tiffany's Vision drops and could land in exotics at juicy number.