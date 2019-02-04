TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 8

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SEED MONEY (8)

Best value: PASSPORTTOVICTORY (7)

FIRST: Karabessa exits late-running second in last and stretch to a mile should play to strength. Rockin Emmzy is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Stokes makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

SECOND: Fox Red was done in by pressured pace last time; softer flow this matchup. Siena Magic was claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after determined maiden win in last; dangerous. Shamrock Kid owns speed but must be used early to hold inside position; demand value.

THIRD: Lady Bergen projects as the quickest of the quick in compact field. Cotton Candy Cutie drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting. Miss Emily's Smile is rested and owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Craigville Beach packs potent late kick and fired 3-furlong bullet since last start; call based on price potential. Trip Ups, a rare shipper to NYRA circuit from Scott Lake, was a fast-figured second in debut; very dangerous. Jack Bo drops after speed and fade in debut; worth long look.

FIFTH: Smooth Tales is favorably posted outside and could get the early jump with aggressive ride. Big Browning gets blinkers/Lasix makeover after failing to threaten in debut; improvement predicted for potent second-out stable. Bebe Banker has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

SIXTH: Science Fiction has logged dominant, front-running scores in last two starts; keeps on giving. Sweet August Lady tallied swift late-pace figure when winning by six lengths last time; very playable. Questeq, another last-race victor, hails from streaking John Toscano stable; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Passporttovictory regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Leah's Dream owns speed and swift numbers; could easily take this. Gentle Annie held two lengths to the good on top selection when second on New Year's Day; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Seed Money was a better-than-it-looks third in debut in November and logged three tight works last month for return; primed and ready. Center City owns speed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear; dangerous. Taptaptap took backward step in last after much-improved third in prior; bounce-back threat. Coach Villa wheels back quickly and adds blinkers; price will be tempting.

