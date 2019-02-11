Best bet: TAP MASTER (7)

Best value: ALVERNIA (4)

FIRST: Bourbon High makes peak start of form cycle after clear-cut second in last; more to come. Joule regressed in last after solid fourth in debut; bounce-back potential. Thread the Needle exits game placing in last at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Cartwheel was compromised by wide trip when a late-running fourth in last; rates close call. Aunt Babe is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; dangerous. Out of Orbit consistently fires solid efforts; be no surprise.

THIRD: Dazzle Me ships in for capable connections after dominant win last time at Penn National; ready for prime time. Wild Type is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Rockin Emmzy wheels back quickly after front-end maiden win last week; must be considered.

FOURTH: Alvernia displayed improved speed in last after showing solid late kick in debut; puts it all together. Cheatham Hill was fourth when 80 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash on Saturday? Two Graces should improve in second start; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Imasuperstar makes third start of form cycle after being dueled into defeat last time. Peculiar Sensation made forward move on the numbers in last; very interesting. Spartiatis gets price cut in half after clear-cut win in last; fire sale?

SIXTH: Latin Love Bug was a useful fifth in last and owns faster back numbers; more to give. Rockin Jo is speedy and worked two times since last start; dangerous. Danny California gets class relief after taking backward step in last start; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Tap Master tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last and has trained sharply in the interim. Wegotoldyougotsold regressed in last after pairing up fast figures in prior two; dangerous. Bon Raison can prove to be a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Pauseforthecause owns stalker's style and should be ideally positioned in evenly matched field. Holiday Disguise is training with a purpose and owns three wins from four starts at the Big A. Absatootly has been sidelined since eased in August but could be right in the mix if primed for best.

NINTH: Monaghan compiled tight work slate for first start since New Year's Eve for Michelle Nevin; ready to roll. Everything Pazible passed runners in the stretch in both lifetime starts; very interesting. Simbasalltrouble also runs late and gets added ground; worth long look. Bettor Bank On It is actually a winner facing maidens (dq'd from front-end score three races back on Nov. 23); must be factored into the mix.