Authentic holds off Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic set the pace most of the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth Derby victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby. Authentic paid $18.80 to win.

“I’ve had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did,” Baffert said, gesturing toward Velazquez, who stood socially distanced in the infield winner’s circle. “Johnny V. gave him an incredible ride.”

Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. Baffert’s other wins came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2018 with Triple Crown winner Justify.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law broke first from the gate. Authentic, at 8-1, sped up and got the lead going under the wire the first time.

Tiz the Law, among others, stalked Authentic on the outside before taking a brief lead at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.

Baffert’s other horse, Thousand Words, acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. He was scratched by the veterinarians. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Authentic was examined back at his barn and wasn’t injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.

Baffert later took a spill, too. Authentic was startled as the blanket of red roses was placed on his back in the winner’s circle and he knocked the white-haired trainer to the ground. Baffert had to be helped up.

Authentic paid $18.80, $6 and $5 at 8-1 odds. Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20. Mr. Big News was another two lengths back in third and paid $16.80 to show at 46-1.

Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont, the kickoff to the reconfigured Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. He followed that up with an easy win in the Travers, setting himself up as the dominant horse heading into the Derby.

Jockeys chirping at their horses and whips striking flesh in the stretch drive — sounds typically drowned out by raucous fans — echoed across the swath of empty seats under the Twin Spires. Bugler Steve Buttleman played “My Old Kentucky Home” in place of the absent University of Louisville marching band. The song was preceded by a moment of silence to recognize the inequities facing society. Protesters converged outside Churchill Downs demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night.

The field of 15 horses was the smallest since 1998.

Max Player was fourth, followed by Storm the Court, Enforceable, Ny Traffic and Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate and South Bend.

Protests outside

Thousands of protesters were marching around the gates surrounding Churchill Downs, chanting Breonna Taylor’s name less than an hour before the Derby.

Protests have occurred for 101 days in Louisville, with calls for police to be charged in Taylor’s shooting death during a narcotics raid on March 13. No drugs were found. A recent demonstration near the historic track resulted in 64 arrests, and more protests were expected around the venue.

The protesters marched 2 miles from a city park and circled the track on the front and back sides. They chanted “No Justice, No Derby!” and carried signs imploring people to say Taylor’s name.

“What are we celebrating?” one of the organizers, Brittany Wiley, told the crowd as it gathered. “We don’t want mint juleps. We want justice. We’re not partying. We’re protesting. No justice? No Derby.”

Inside the gate, police in riot gear with clubs — some on horses and some with armored military vehicles — are following along with the protesters from the inside.

Business is bad

Wanda Martin lives across from the backside of Churchill Downs. Usually her lawn is a party, full of food, music and dancing. Friends come from all over the county to visit. Martin grew up in the horse racing business. She worked for trainers, feeding and caring for the racehorses.

It is usually her favorite week of the year. She sells T-shirts with sayings such as, “Talk Derby to me” and “go baby go.”

The only thing Martin could come up with to put on her shirts this year was “2020 Worst Derby Ever.” She hung them from a clothes line across the front of her lawn.

A few hours before the race, the street was filled with only police officers.

“We’ve had some good times,” she said. “This is just not Derby. I know it’s for our protection, but it’s not like Derby at all.”

Martin knows she’s not the only one who feels that way. She’s sold 15 of her shirts.