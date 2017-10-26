Best Bet: WAY EARLY (10); Best Value: SET THE TRAPPE (2)

FIRST: Artistic Quality tallied swift late-pace figure when third in last; rail draw and added ground seal the deal. Rose Garden was a tough-trip fourth in debut; improvement expected. Double Cast was compromised by stumbling start in last; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Set the Trappe regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Gambler’s Ghost is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Saratoga Wildcat makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; more than good enough on “A” effort.

THIRD: Chasindamoney set fast fractions and wilted late last time; gets softer, front-end flow. Throw the Deuce took backward step in last after fast-figured third in key-race debut; very playable. Good Old Boy should improve with race under belt; don’t overlook.

FOURTH: War Eagle’s Return is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns faster back figures. Point Hope tallied much-the-best win when coming back from similar layoff this past summer; very dangerous. Nonna’s Boy was a fast-figured second as the favorite last time; logical.

FIFTH: Witch Doctor notched improved final fraction when a strong second in last; more to come. Blockade was snarled in traffic when fifth behind top selection last out; big-time player. Congruity set the splits when a willing second in last; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Danyelli set pressured pace when fifth in debut and projects as the main speed with switch to sod. Shanghai Jewel moves to turf with suitable pedigree; dangerous. Gold Zipper compiled solid work slate for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Queen Caroline has trained sharply since clear-cut win at Laurel last out; ready for the big time. Elysea’s World notched rapid late-pace and final numbers in Grade 2 stakes at Woodbine; very dangerous. Off Limits is riding a two-race winning streak; if chalk is your game.

EIGHTH: Birdatthewire logged eye-catching training tab for first start since 63-day layoff; primed and ready. Miss Sky Warrior also is working swiftly and won five straight before being derailed in Kentucky Oaks in May; more than good enough on best. Eskenformoney owns fast numbers but appears to prefer minor awards; handle with care if odds are short.

NINTH: Divining Rod owns a sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in contentious Bold Ruler Handicap. Seymourdini is speedy rested and owns fast figures; very dangerous. Mr. Crow bounced last time after pairing up fast-figured wins in previous two starts; rebound threat.

TENTH: Way Early unleashed sustained rally when overcoming poor start to win debut; pairs up scores. Lone Sentry surged through traffic to break maiden last time on Parx turf; worth long look. Devine Entry, another last-race winner, has yet to take a backward step on the numbers; big-time player. Therapist has yet to taste defeat in two starts; right in the thick of this.