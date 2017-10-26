Best Bet: CURSOR (8); Best Value: PALUXY PRINCESS (6)

FIRST: Main Road owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Astounding logs fast late-pace figures and owns win and a second in two starts on Belmont grass; nothing astounding about the price. King of Spades regressed in last after fast-figured third in previous start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Harlan’s Hunch is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Wingman was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Uncle Gio drops into maiden claimer after being eased in last; dangerous if not damaged goods.

THIRD: Bramble Queen is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; needs scratches to get in from AE list. English Soul moves to grass after 14-length maiden score on dirt last time; very playable. Go Noni Go compiled solid work slate for first start in 53 days; must be considered. Mrs. Ramona G. lived up to tote support when winning debut as the favorite last time; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Quai Voltaire is 0-for-14 but holds sharp form and lands in soft field. I Miss My Father has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Light the Vow owns six seconds from 12 outings; another that prefers minor spoils?

FIFTH: Stan the Man is fresh and owns fast figures; five tight works since last start seals the deal. Tommy T was second to a repeat winner last time but has been the runner-up all three starts; mixed message. Anchor is firing bullets for debut; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Paluxy Princess is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park and is training with a purpose for first start since August. Daring Prospect should be tighter after speed and fade in first start since three-month absence last out; dangerous. Our Whim was a change-of-pace second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Ultimate Cause was determined winner in last and should have more to give in fourth start since nine-month absence. Bareeqa, a winner of two of last three starts, was pace and trip compromised when fourth in last; big-time threat. Miss Aja Brown owns speed and starts from the rail; dangerous.

EIGHTH: Cursor visually and numerically impressed when rolling past the field to win last; pairs up. Bustin Out busts out from the gate and will prove very tough to collar if allowed soft, front-end flow. Fusaichi Red is working swiftly for first start in 80 days; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Reconsider It tallied rapid internal numbers in last and should offer generous ticket in wide-open nightcap. Paz the Wine owns three seconds and three thirds from last six starts; habitual money burner. Louisiana Lady is riding a forward line on the numbers. Jacqueline D was a willing second in last start; must be considered.