The horses are off and running at Belmont Park again

The gates swung open at 1:21 p.m., six minutes past the scheduled post time, and, 1:17.09 and six and a half furlongs later, Star of the West with Reylu Gutierrez aboard crossed the finish line first by five and a half lengths.

“We can finally say they are off and running at New York’s Belmont Park,” track announcer John Imbriale belted out as the horses took off.

With that, professional sports had returned to New York. Wednesday’s 10-race card to open NYRA’s delayed 25-day spring/summer meet at Belmont Park marked the state’s first live event since the winter meet ended prematurely at Aqueduct on March 15. The spring/summer meet was initially scheduled to open on April 24.

No fans were in the giant grandstand and everybody who entered the 550-acre grounds was subject to a temperature screening. The sparse media crowd in the press box were placed apart well more than the six feet of social distancing commonly recommended.

“We’re very comfortable down here,” Gutierrez said of NYRA’s health protocols, which included the jockeys wearing masks as they exited the paddock area for the main track. “I understand the procedures that are going on. NYRA is being very strict.”

Prior to the first race and just after a moment of silence, the jockeys took a knee in the paddock area as a sign of respect for those protesting for racial equality in the wake of a black man, George Floyd, dying while being forcibly held down by a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” Gutierrez said. “It’s important to show respect to all causes and to all people. We here at NYRA, we support everybody. Horse racing is a worldwide sport. It doesn’t matter what color you are, what religion you are, what ethnicity you are. What matters in horse racing is we are one. We see people from everywhere. Fans from everywhere. We’ll continue to be united and support everybody.”

Still, Gutierrez said he did not notice the stands being empty.

“It was like a normal race,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t really pay attention or hear them.”

Around 1,200 people continued working at Belmont during the forced hiatus from live racing, including Gutierrez who exercised horses, and around 600 of the 800 backstretch workers live on site.

The resumption of live racing will only bring about 60 more people daily to the track. Betting will only be conducted online.

The meet’s marquee race, the Belmont Stakes, typically the final leg in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, has been pushed back two weeks to June 20, shortened to 1 1/8 miles from its marathon 1 1/2-mile distance and had its purse cut to $1 million instead of $1.5 million.