TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Belmont Park to host full fall meet on site amid preparation for Islanders' arena construction

Aerial view of Belmont Park is shown on

Aerial view of Belmont Park is shown on July 1, 2019. A new arena for the New York Islanders will be built in the parking lot behind the race track grand stand. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Keating

By The Associated Press
Print

Belmont Park's entire 37-day fall meet will be run at the venerable track instead of having a portion of it at Aqueduct.

The New York Racing Association said Thursday that the current construction site preparation for the Islanders' new arena at Belmont Park is having less impact on racing operations than expected. As a result, the Belmont meet won't need to move to Aqueduct from Oct. 11-27 as originally planned.

The fall meet, featuring 45 stakes worth $11.52 million in purses, began Sept. 6 and ends Oct. 27.

Aqueduct will host its fall meet from Nov. 1-Dec. 1.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley could be in line for a NFL picks: Giants top Bucs, Jets (+22) won't cover
The Mets' Amed Rosario heads up the first Rosario's numbers have been on the upswing
Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets Jets' Luke Falk has Tom Brady's 'number'
Jets safety Jamal Adams during the second half Jets' Adams: Losing dollars for hit makes no sense
Deandre Baker of the Giants looks on after Giants sticking with rookie Baker despite struggles
Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon against the Flyers during Isles trim training camp roster to 52
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search