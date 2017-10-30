Belmont pick-6 carries over to Aqueduct opening day

The pick-six carry-over that was washed out Sunday on the final day of the Belmont meet will be picked up for Friday’s opening day at Aqueduct, the New York Racing Association said Monday.

NYRA received permission from the state gaming commission Monday. It will be a mandatory payout for the $70,977 carry-over, meaning the entire pool will be distributed to bettors who pick the most winners, even if no one picks all six winners.