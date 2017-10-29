This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsHorseracing

Belmont pick-6 carry-over in limbo, might be distributed Friday

By Newsday staff and wire reports
The New York State Gaming Commission is expected to discuss Monday what to do about a pick-6 carry-over that could not be distributed because of Sunday’s rainout on the final day of the Belmont fall meet.

Under state rules, the two-day carry-over ($70,977) is supposed to be held back until the first day of the next Belmont meet, in late April.

The New York Racing Association is expected to ask the gaming commission to waive that rule and allow the carry-over to be distributed Friday on Aqueduct’s opening day. If so, there will be a mandatory payout Friday and no carry-over to Saturday.

As for the washed-out Sunday card, the $100,000 Chelsey Flower was redrawn and placed on the Saturday card at Aqueduct. The $100,000 Pumpkin Pie will be on the Sunday card.

