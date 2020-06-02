Tom Morley might be at Belmont Park earlier than usual on Wednesday, and the Long Island-based trainer typically gets to the track at 4:45 a.m. He was anticipating a restless night, full of anxious excitement.

NYRA will finally open its delayed, 25-day spring/summer meet at Belmont — albeit without fans in the giant grandstand — on Wednesday and the 10-race card represents the first sporting event in New York since COVID-19 shut down the sports world in mid-March.

“I think [Wednesday] is going to be a very strange day for all of us,” said Morley, who has 32 horses at Belmont. “The idea of social distancing in the paddock. The fact that there will be zero fans and zero owners. It is going to feel strange, especially on Saturdays when we could expect a bigger crowd.

“But I think we’ve got a real opportunity, if the protocols are adhered to, to show that live sports is possible and it’s safe.”

Post time for the first race is 1:15 p.m. and the card includes the $100,000 Grade 3 Beaugay Stakes (ninth race). MSG Plus will broadcast live from Belmont from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Fox Sports 2 will show the live racing from 1-2:30 p.m. and again from 4:30-6:30 p.m. NYRA’s YouTube channel will also stream the races.

“Just to race, just to bring some normalcy back, will be good for all the folks,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “I think New York should be proud. We were the hardest hit by this. It demonstrates the resiliency of the horsemen. They operated through the whole pandemic. There were 1,500 horses at Belmont that refused to go into quarantine.”

Live racing in New York was shut down on March 15 when the rest of the winter meet at Aqueduct was cancelled. The last three days had been run without fans at that track. NYRA’s spring/summer meet was initially scheduled to open at Belmont on April 24.

The meet’s marquee race, the Belmont Stakes, typically the final leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, has been pushed back two weeks to June 20, shortened to 11/8 miles from its marathon 1 1/2-mile distance and had its purse cut to $1 million instead of $1.5 million.

“When New York racing is going, it’s an attention getter,” said owner and NBC horse racing analyst Ed Olczyk, who will participate in the Belmont Stakes’ broadcast from his home in Chicago rather than being at the track. “Hopefully, we’re moving in the right direction when it comes to our own little world.

“For me, there’s nothing like being at the track, there’s the feel and the smell and the sense,” he added. “This is the new normal.”

Around 1,200 people continued working at Belmont’s 550-acre property and around 600 of the 800 backstretch workers live on site. The resumption of live racing will only bring about 60 more people daily to the track, where strict health protocols and screening are in place.

Betting will only be conducted online and even with wagering providing the main source of horse racing revenue. O’Rourke said purses are down because there will be no on-site betting and no supplemental betting with casinos still closed.

“Once the first race goes off, it’s going to be a feeling of relief,” O’Rourke said. “It’s a milestone getting back and running. By mid-card, it’s going to be obvious there are no fans cheering on the horses. It’s going to be great but it’s going to be strange.

“I’m completely confident we can run without fans safely. But, the economics of our sport, we need to have hospitality on site for our large events. I’m confident through the summer we can do this. But it’s not something we’d like to do long term.”